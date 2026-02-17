Updated 17 February 2026 at 17:39 IST
Deepika Padukone Visits Her ₹119 Crore Bandra House With Daughter Dua Days After Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reportedly purchased a sea-facing quadruplex for ₹119 crore, making it one of India’s most expensive residential property deals. Their new home is located in the upscale Sagar Resham tower in Bandra, Mumbai.
Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their baby girl, Dua, in September 2024. With her birth, the couple bought a sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to move in. Today, Deepika was seen visiting the new house with her daughter, Dua.
Deepika Padukone visits her new house with baby Dua
This morning, Deepika Padukone arrived at her new home in Bandra with her baby girl Dua, and paparazzi spotted them outside. Shutterbugs captured the moment, but Deepika chose to remain inside the car with Dua, keeping the outing private. Their faces were not seen, yet the car was easily recognised, which was enough to spark excitement among fans.
This rare sighting comes days after Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees.
A few days back, Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees. In the first steps following the incident, the Mumbai police heightened security at the actor's residence. As per sources, the person who sent a threatening WhatsApp voice note to the Dhurandhar actor has been identified as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. An official statement from the actor in the matter is still awaited.
