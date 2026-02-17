Deepika Padukone Visits Her ₹119 Crore Bandra House With Daughter Dua Days After Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their baby girl, Dua, in September 2024. With her birth, the couple bought a sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to move in. Today, Deepika was seen visiting the new house with her daughter, Dua.

Deepika Padukone visits her new house with baby Dua

This morning, Deepika Padukone arrived at her new home in Bandra with her baby girl Dua, and paparazzi spotted them outside. Shutterbugs captured the moment, but Deepika chose to remain inside the car with Dua, keeping the outing private. Their faces were not seen, yet the car was easily recognised, which was enough to spark excitement among fans.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reportedly purchased a sea-facing quadruplex for ₹119 crore, making it one of India’s most expensive residential property deals. Their new home is located in the upscale Sagar Resham tower in Bandra, Mumbai.

This rare sighting comes days after Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees.

