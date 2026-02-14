Rajpal Yadav Plays The Villain In My Movie: Priyadarshan Hikes Actor's Fees Amid Jail Term In Cheque Bounce Case, Says 'The Poor Guy Made A Blunder'

The Hindi film industry has shown exemplary camaraderie to support Rajpal Yadav, who has been detained in Tihar Jail over cheque bounce case. Most recently, director Priyadarshan, who has been a long collaborator with the actor, has extended his support. The filmmaker has assured that Rajpal Yadav will play the role of villain in his next and that he will be amply compensated for the part.

I told the producers of my next film to pay Rajpal more than what he charges: Priyadarshan

Director Priyadarshan is currently working on the post-production of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla. However, despite his commitments, the director seems to take care of Rajpal Yadav, whom he has directed in many films. Speaking to Mid-day, he said, "I have known Rajpal for over 20 years." He recalled. "I saw him for the first time in Jungle [2000] and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly [2006], and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers [Jubilee Films] of my next to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie."



For the unversed, Rajpal Yadav will appear as an antagonist in the movie, which also features Pankaj Tripathi. Talking further about the actor, the filmmaker shared, "I knew about his problem. That's why I kept signing Rajpal for every film. I pushed him in ad films too. The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul."



A stil of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan and Rajpal Yadav from the set of a film | Image: X



The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the complainant on Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav's bail application and listed the matter for hearing on February 16, at the request of his counsel.



