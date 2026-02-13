‘Rajpal Yadav Has Paid Half Of His Debt’ Out Of ₹5 Crore, Claims Actor's Lawyer

Rajpal Yadav appealed for bail in a cheque bounce case but didn't get relief, citing that the actor didn't honour the commitments made earlier before the Delhi High Court. Now, the actor's lawyer said that he had already paid ₹2.5 crore out of the ₹5 crore debt that he took for the film, and he is willing to deposit more.

Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims...

Addressing the media outside the court, Rajpal Yadav's lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay shed light on the ongoing cheque bounce case and revealed that the actor has paid half of his debt and emphasised that imprisonment in such cases should not be based on undertakings. He spoke in Hindi, which we loosely translated into English, "No one should be imprisoned solely based on an undertaking. We told the court that if this is purely a financial matter, we would meet him in jail and take instructions. Today we tried to speak to him in jail, but that wasn’t possible. We will personally meet him to understand the court’s stand regarding the earlier undertaking. If we pay the money, then the matter won’t be argued on merit, and it will be treated as a settlement."

Upadhyay added, "The original ₹5 crore became ₹11 crore. So far, we have paid ₹2.5 crore in this case. Around ₹1 crore had been deposited with the registry earlier, and we had also brought a cheque of ₹25 lakh today. Whatever assistance we are receiving, we are ready to deposit it with the court. There is no major issue on that front. The only question now is what the court decides on Monday.”

Advertisement

All about Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case

The legal trouble started in 2010 when Rajpal Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office after its release in 2012, leading to major financial losses. Over time, interest, penalties and delayed payments caused the outstanding amount to rise to nearly ₹9 crore. To settle the dues, Rajpal issued multiple cheques to the lender. However, these cheques were dishonoured, triggering criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Industry comes forward to help Rajpal Yadav

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has appealed to the entertainment industry to help Rajpal Yadav financially after Sonu Sood and music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav extended financial support. FWICE appealed to all producers, directors, artists, technicians, associations, and well-wishers to extend their moral and financial support. The body further stated that this is not a charity appeal, but a call for solidarity. "Even the smallest contribution, driven by compassion, can collectively make a significant difference," reads an excerpt from the notice.

Advertisement