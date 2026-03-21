Rakesh Bedi Gave Himself The 'Dhurandhar' Title Much Before Aditya Dhar's Film, Actor's 12-year-old Qubool Hai Dialogue Goes Viral

Dhurandhar 2 broke several records and became one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema on March 19. Alongside Ranveer Singh, nearly the entire cast has received praise for their powerful performances. Among them, Rakesh Bedi is tracing significant appreciation. Surprisingly, following the massive success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, one of his old clips has now gone viral.

Rakesh Bedi's old video goes viral

Rakesh Bedi played a memorable character in the popular television show Qubool Hai nearly 12 years ago.

The show starred Karan Singh Grover as Asad and Surbhi Jyoti as Zoya. In a few episodes leading up to a storyline where the lead pair pretend to be engaged, Rakesh Bedi appears as Dhurandhar Watavdekar, a strict, law-abiding officer. A clip showing his determination to go to any extent to protect his country has now become a talking point. This moment has resurfaced, and viewers who have seen Dhurandhar: The Revenge are connecting the significance the name holds in the film.

Dhurandhar 2 turned into a massive Bollywood blockbuster. Led by Ranveer Singh, it crossed the ₹200 crore mark within just two days, including paid previews. Apart from its box office success, the film has also sparked widespread discussion among cinema lovers. Rakesh Bedi is playing Jameel Jamali in the movie.

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Aditya Dhar wrote, directed, and produced the film. It also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in important roles. The story follows an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal-terror networks and takes them down one by one.