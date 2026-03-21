Sydney Sweeney-Amanda Seyfried's The Housemaid Now Streaming On This OTT Platform In 4 Indian Languages

The Housemaid on OTT: The psychological thriller starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney in the lead roles hit the big screens on December 19. After a successful theatrical run, the movie, based on Freida McFadden's novel, is all set to make its streaming premiere in India. The success of the first part of the movie has led to its sequel being greenlit, with Sydney and Michele Morrone reprising their roles.

Where and when to watch The Housemaid on OTT in India?

The Housemaid is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India. The movie was previously available on the streaming platform with a rental fee of ₹499 from February 12. After almost a month, the title is now free to stream for all subscribers of the platform.

In India, The Housemaid is streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi, along with the original English version. However, an additional ₹149 is to be paid by those who wish to watch The Housemaid in Marathi. Additionally, a long sexual scene featuring Sydney and Brandon Sklenar was completely cut from the theatrical release of the movie in India. It is expected to see if the uncensored version will stream on Amazon Prime Video.



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The Housemaid is now streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video | Image: X

The Housemaid features Sydney Sweeney as Millie, a young woman trying to escape her past. She is recruited to work as a live-in housemaid for the rich Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar), who otherwise have dangerous secrets of their own. Michele Morrone, who plays the character of Enzo, the Winchesters' groundkeeper, turns out to be an important ally to Millie. The film adaptation broke out as a holiday hit, bringing in more than USD 75 million in the US in the first 17 days of release and USD 133 million worldwide. Based on the second novel in the Freida McFadden trilogy, the next film in the franchise will also be directed by Paul Feig.



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