Rakesh Roshan Undergoes Neck Angioplasty, Daughter Sunaina Roshan Shares Health Update: Nothing To Worry

Rakesh Roshan, a veteran filmmaker and the father of Hrithik Roshan, underwent a neck angioplasty. His daughter, Sunaina Roshan, confirmed the news about his health and assured fans that the filmmaker is recovering well. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on July 16.

All about Rakesh Roshan's health

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Sunaina said, "Yes, papa had an angioplasty in his neck, but he’s perfectly fine now. There’s nothing to worry about. He’s resting."

As per the India Forum, Hrithik has been present at the hospital constantly. He is joined by his sister, Sunaina, and girlfriend, Saba Azad, who regularly visit Rakesh Roshan. Sources told the portal, "Rakesh Roshan has now been shifted from the ICU to a general ward, and his condition is stable".

Earlier in January 2019, Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. The surgery was successful, and after undergoing regular treatment and check-ups, he was able to battle cancer.

What is angioplasty?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it is an invasive procedure to widen narrowed or blocked blood vessels. In Rakesh Roshan's case, the procedure could be to widen narrowed carotid arteries in the neck to prevent stroke.

