Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 1: Anupam Kher Starrer Starts Off Slow Amid Glowing Reviews

Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 1: Anupam Kher has returned to the director's chair after over two decades with Tanvi The Great. The movie released on July 18 amid competition from new and holdover Hindi titles like Saiyaara, Metro In Dino, Maalik, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa and Hollywood movies Superman, Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1. Despite this, Kher's film has managed to find its footing and drew decent footfalls on the day of its theatrical debut.

Tanvi The Great witnesses a slow start at the box office

Tanvi The Great collected ₹40 lakh on its opening day at the box office. The theatre occupancy was 13% for the morning shows and rose to 25% in the evening. The movie has received good reviews from critics and watchers and will look to make the most of the positive word of mouth.

Tanvi The Great released alongside Saiyaara | Image: X

On its release day, Tanvi The Great gave a tough fight to Metro In Dino and Maalik, eating off slightly of their biz.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta recommends Tanvi The Great

Starring debut actress Shubhangi Dutt, he film also stars Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Karan Tacker in prominent roles. 'Tanvi The Great', which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.