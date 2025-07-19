Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 1: Anupam Kher Starrer Starts Off Slow Amid Glowing Reviews

Updated 19 July 2025 at 09:58 IST
Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection Day 1: Anupam Kher has returned to the director's chair after over two decades with Tanvi The Great. The movie released on July 18 amid competition from new and holdover Hindi titles like Saiyaara, Metro In Dino, Maalik, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa and Hollywood movies Superman, Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1. Despite this, Kher's film has managed to find its footing and drew decent footfalls on the day of its theatrical debut.
Tanvi The Great collected ₹40 lakh on its opening day at the box office. The theatre occupancy was 13% for the morning shows and rose to 25% in the evening. The movie has received good reviews from critics and watchers and will look to make the most of the positive word of mouth.
On its release day, Tanvi The Great gave a tough fight to Metro In Dino and Maalik, eating off slightly of their biz.
Starring debut actress Shubhangi Dutt, he film also stars Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Karan Tacker in prominent roles. 'Tanvi The Great', which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London.
"This theme is so successful in itself, so beautiful, that today, every child of the country, every child of the world, it is very important to watch this movie. We would also like to show this movie to as many children as possible on behalf of the Delhi government, which is inspirational, heart-touching and has patriotism," said Gupta after watching the film at a special premiere.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 19 July 2025 at 09:58 IST