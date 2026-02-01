Updated 1 February 2026 at 19:22 IST
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Confirms Suriya Starrer Karna Will Be A 2-Part Saga, Opens Up About Long Pauses In Its Making
In new revelations, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared that AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the background score and songs for Karna and he has already made 5-6 tracks, which he finetuning after feedback.
Rang De Basanti fame director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra last made Toofaan with Farhan Akhtar. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sports drama debuted on OTT directly and received decent reviews. Since Toofaan, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Mehra's next movie, with many reports often mentioning that he is adapting portions of Mahabharat for his dream project Karna. Since the project was first reported to be in development, Tamil star Suriya's name was attached to it as the male lead. The Jai Bhim star was on various occasions snapped at Mehra's office, further fueling collaboration rumours.
However, since no official announcement was made regarding Karna, many believed that the project was shelved. Karna was in talks again after Janhvi Kapoor's name was attached to it alongside Suriya's. However, fans still awaited an official confirmation from the makers if Karna was being made or was shelved. In a recent interview, Mehra himself confirmed that he is working on Karna and has been for the past six years. Since he has been understanding the source material better to carve a good script and screenplay, Karna is taking time.
In new revelations, Mehra shared that AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the background score and songs for Karna and he has already made 5-6 tracks, which he finetuning after feedback. As per Mehra, Karna will be a two-part film.
Mehra shared, "I'm working on Karna right now from Mahabharata. It is based in the mythical era. It took me 6 years to understand Vyasa. I thought I knew Mahabharata. How Vyasa was thinking, and Karna wrote itself. There was no problem. The screenplay is done. It's in two parts."
Addressing rumours that the movie was shelved or was put on the back burner, Mehra added, "We didn't put it on pause. If you get 15 days or 1 month pauses, you get the opportunity to look at your material. Rahman is looking at the songs again. We have already done 5-6 songs. Rahman is still working on them."
