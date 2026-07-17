Rakul Preet Singh Calls Bollywood 'Insecure And Jealous', Slams Negative PR; Says 'Telugu Industry Is More Supportive Than...'

Rakul Preet Singh has picked her side in Bollywood vs South Indian Cinema when it comes to work culture. She openly spoke about how actors, directors and producers in Telugu cinema support each other, whereas in Bollywood people are insecure.

Rakul Preet Singh sides with South Indian cinema

Rakul started her acting career with a Kannada film, Gili and went on to star in several films across South Indian cinema. It was in 2014 that she made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan. Unlike other actresses, Rakul always give credit to Tollywood. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress shared that the Telugu industry has always been united. They promote each other's movie trailers and attend promotional events. They even come together to celebrate the success of the movie.

"Filmmakers in Tollywood openly support one another’s films, trailers, and promotional events. They celebrate each other’s successes without hesitation despite competition," she said.

However, this aspect is missing in Bollywood, said Rakul. She further stated that 'Negative PR' has become common in Mumbai as people are quite insecure in the industry.

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"Telugu industry is more supportive and United than bollywood industry, in Bombay they don't support each others films because of insecurity and jealousy, instead they do negative PR against each other. On the other hands in Telugu industry everybody support each other's trailers, movies & celebrate each others success, if bollywood brings that quality then we are the strongest one"

She concluded by stating that if negative PR is removed from Bollywood and people unite as one, Hindi cinema will become an even stronger industry.

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Rakul's conversation has sparked a fresh debate on the internet, with everyone, especially Telugu fans, lauding the actress for giving credit to Tollywood.

Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming movies