Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Devi Temple Days After Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21. The couple got married in a dreamy beach-side wedding in Goa. Days after their nuptials, the couple visited the Kamakhya Devi Temple in Assam to seek divine blessings.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani at Kamakhya Devi temple

On March 6, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent trip to Kamakhya Devi temple. The actress, along with her husband Jackky Bhagnani posed in front of the famous temple. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Kamakhya Devi temple blessed”.

In the subsequent photo, the newlyweds posed with Rakul’s parents who accompanied them on the trip. For seeking the divine blessings, the new bride donned an orange-coloured suit set. Actor-procuder Jackky, too was dressed for the occasion in a bright yellow kurta and black trousers.

Inside Rakul Preet Singh - Jackky Bhaganani’s dreamy wedding

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh are now man and wife after the two tied the nuptial knot at the ITC Grand in Goa on February 21. The festivities began with Rakul’s ‘Chuddha’ ceremony in the morning. There were two wedding ceremonies -- first, the 'Anand Karaj' or the Sikh wedding ceremony, and the second a Sindhi-style ceremony -- reflecting both Rakul and Jackky’s cultures.

The couple hosted a grand after-party for all the guests present at the venue. Earlier, they had their 'haldi' and 'sangeet' ceremonies on January 20. The sangeet was hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is close to Jackky’s family, and actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been getting a lot of positive responses of late for her latest release Bhakshak. The guests at the ceremony also paid tribute to the actor-producer duo of David Dhawan and Jackky’s father, producer Vashu Bhagnani. David’s son Varun also danced to Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No 1 at the sangeet.