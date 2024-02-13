English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Date, Venue, Designer, Guest List - All You Need To Know

Rakul Preet Singh and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. Theirs is said to be a beach wedding.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani
A file photo of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. | Image:Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa. The couple who has been in a relationship for many years now will seal their love in the holy bond of matrimony in a ceremony between February 19-21 in Goa. An invite, said to be from Rakul and Jackky's wedding has also reportedly leaked online, confirming the beach setting for their holy union. Here's all you need to know about their wedding.

Change in venue after PM Modi's call

While the couple was supposed to tie the knot at some foreign location, Rakul and Jackky made a last minute change in their in their plans and shifted the venue to Goa. This announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the financially well off to organise their weddings in India. Ahead of their

Wedding couture: Couple to opt for this designer?

Recently, Rakul and Jackky were snapped outside Tarun Tahiliani's store in Mumbai with their families. It seems like they will be ditching Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra and opt for Tarun's designs for their big day.  

The expected guest list

Earlier, there were reports that hinted that Rakul and Jackky's wedding will be a private affair and the couple will host a reception in Mumbai which will mark the presence of their colleagues from the film industry. However, rumours of their Mumbai reception were soon busted by their respective teams. There is still a doubt over who will attend their wedding in Goa.  

Advertisement

An eco-friendly affair

Reportedly, the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint. The pair, according to sources, has hired carbon footprint specialists to guarantee that their big day is environmentally friendly.

Advertisement

These specialists will evaluate the impact of the wedding celebrations and advise Singh and Bhagnani on how many trees should be planted to offset their carbon footprint. The couple intends to participate in the tree-planting effort shortly after their wedding vows are exchanged.

Rakul's wedding invite leaked?

According to the images doing the rounds online, a copy of their wedding card shows that the couple will be having their pheras on Wednesday, February 21. The painted card has the mandap surrounded by coconut trees and the sea in the backdrop, hinting at a beach setting for the ceremony.

The opening card is in blue and white with the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI. This has stoked more curiosity surrounding their impending nuptial knot.

Advertisement

 


 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

17 minutes ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

2 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

2 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

2 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

16 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

16 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

16 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

16 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

17 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

20 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Sovereign Wealth Funds are booming? All you need to know

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  2. BAPS Temple Abu Dhabi: How To Reach Mandir From Abu Dhabi Airport

    Info15 minutes ago

  3. Soha Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fun Weekend

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  4. Alexa vs. Google Home: Which is a better bet for your smart home?

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  5. Give Your Acne-prone Skin A Flawless Finish With These Makeup Tips

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement