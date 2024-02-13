Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa. The couple who has been in a relationship for many years now will seal their love in the holy bond of matrimony in a ceremony between February 19-21 in Goa. An invite, said to be from Rakul and Jackky's wedding has also reportedly leaked online, confirming the beach setting for their holy union. Here's all you need to know about their wedding.

Change in venue after PM Modi's call

While the couple was supposed to tie the knot at some foreign location, Rakul and Jackky made a last minute change in their in their plans and shifted the venue to Goa. This announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the financially well off to organise their weddings in India. Ahead of their

Wedding couture: Couple to opt for this designer?

Recently, Rakul and Jackky were snapped outside Tarun Tahiliani's store in Mumbai with their families. It seems like they will be ditching Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra and opt for Tarun's designs for their big day.

The expected guest list

Earlier, there were reports that hinted that Rakul and Jackky's wedding will be a private affair and the couple will host a reception in Mumbai which will mark the presence of their colleagues from the film industry. However, rumours of their Mumbai reception were soon busted by their respective teams. There is still a doubt over who will attend their wedding in Goa.

An eco-friendly affair

Reportedly, the couple's 'green' wedding preparations include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint. The pair, according to sources, has hired carbon footprint specialists to guarantee that their big day is environmentally friendly.

These specialists will evaluate the impact of the wedding celebrations and advise Singh and Bhagnani on how many trees should be planted to offset their carbon footprint. The couple intends to participate in the tree-planting effort shortly after their wedding vows are exchanged.

Rakul's wedding invite leaked?

According to the images doing the rounds online, a copy of their wedding card shows that the couple will be having their pheras on Wednesday, February 21. The painted card has the mandap surrounded by coconut trees and the sea in the backdrop, hinting at a beach setting for the ceremony.

The opening card is in blue and white with the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI. This has stoked more curiosity surrounding their impending nuptial knot.

