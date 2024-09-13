sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |

Published 04:46 IST, September 13th 2024

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals She Was Replaced in Prabhas' Movie, Couldn't Do MS Dhoni With Sushant

In a recent interview, Rakul Preet Singh opened up about being replaced in an unnamed Prabhas starrer and MS Dhoni’s biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rakul Reveals She Was Replaced in Prabhas' Movie
Rakul Reveals She Was Replaced in Prabhas' Movie | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

04:46 IST, September 13th 2024