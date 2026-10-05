Rakul Preet Singh Strongly Reacts To IT Raid Reports, Says 'Search Was Not Pertaining To Me'

Rakul Preet Singh has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. A few days ago, it was reported that the Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai reportedly linked to Rakul, her father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios. Days after, the actress finally reacted to the reports and penned a long note setting the record straight. She also called out "self-styled online reporters & some mainstream media journalists" for spreading false news.

Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul shared a post where she called out the journalists and clarified that the search was not about her. She emphasised that she doesn't have any filmy background and comes from a family in the Armed Forces. “It's heartbreaking to see that There's a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let's therefore set the record straight once for all. The search was not pertaining to me," she wrote.

Rakul continued, "Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years.”

“I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither anyone has ever gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle," the actress emphasised.

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Rakul urged all those who published the "false, malicious and speculative" report to retract and clarify the facts. "I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood.”

The Mumbai Income Tax Department conducted searches at 12 locations as part of an investigation into suspected financial irregularities. Officials were investigating allegations that funds had been transferred abroad under the guise of financing film projects.