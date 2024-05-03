Ramayana Actor Ajinkya Deo Drops Pic With Ranbir Kapoor, Confirms His Role In Nitesh Tiwari's Film

Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana has gone on floors. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Lord Ram in the most anticipated movie. While the makers have kept the details of the movie under wraps, several photos and visuals from the film set have found their way on social media. Most recently, actor Ajinkya R Deo took to his Instagram account to share a photo with the lead actor confirming that he is playing a pivotal part in the movie.

Ajinkya R Deo to play Vishwamitra in Ramayana?

On May 2, Ajinkya R Deo took to his Instagram account to share a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor shared the photo confirming that he is also a part of the magnum opus movie Ramayana. The actors posed together in matching all-black outfits.

Along with the photo Deo wrote in the caption, “So now for the clarification on this photo … excited to be doing a stellar role in the film Ramayan a magnum opus with RK and it’s been a wonderful year and half as I shared the screen first with Neetusingh Kapoor ma’am then with Karishma Kapoor for a web series and now with Ranbir Kapoor.” As per reports, Deo will play the role of Saint Vishwamitra in Ramayana. He is most popularly known for his roles in Marathi movies and Hindi films like Tanhaji, Sansaar, Sone Pe Suhaaga, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Phool Aur Angar.

Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi from Ramayana sets go viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will play the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita respectively in Ramayana. Despite several measures taken to restrict leaks, photos of the actor from the set went viral on social media.

The lead cast of Ramayana include Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash | Image: Instagram

Soon after the photos went viral, the director was prompted to enforce a no-phone policy. As per media reports, all staff on the set are under strict instructions to not use mobile phones while shooting. However, the leaks continue to make their way online. Yash is reportedly playing the role of Ravana in the movie. He is also co-producing the magnum opus.