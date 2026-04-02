Ramayana: 'After Adipurush We Needed This Healing', Say Netizens As Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama Teaser Is Unveiled

Ramayana's 'Rama' Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after his look as Lord Rama was released today, April 2. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the teaser offers a glimpse into Lord Rama's life as he is crowned king and embarks on his 14 years of exile. Soon after the teaser was released, the movie buffs flooded the comment section with their reviews. They praised the teaser and Ranbir's look as Lord Rama and compared it to Prabhas's starrer Adipurush.

Netizens are impressed with Ramayana's 'Rama' teaser

Netizens have accepted Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and also praised his performance in the over 2-minute teaser. However, they were quick to point out the weak VFX. What was common in their comments was a mention of Adipurush. Helmed by Om Raut, the film received heavy criticism from the critics and audience for its dialogues, screenplay and visuals. Eventually, the film emerged as a box office bomb.

(A still from Ramayana's Rama trailer | Image: YouTube)

Praising Ranbir's teaser, a user wrote, "After Adipurush, we needed this healing. THIS is how you respect and represent our history." Another wrote, "Now that's why Ravana’s famous flying chariot/plane is known as the Pushpaka Vimana...learn something Adipurush folks!" A third user wrote, "Om Raut be like: Ab underground hone ka samay aa chuka hain."

"I watched it twice. First time, I was just looking for vfx which felt not up to the mark given the reputation of DNEG. when i watched it second time, i was not focusing on vfx, so i realised they have done amazing work in costume and set design and the only dialogue uttered was "RAM", probably by raja Dashrath, which felt heavy. so i am expecting they have done great work in dialogues, writing and emotional depth, which will solidify this epic not just as mythology but as our history. but again "VFX IS THE ISSUE HERE", they must resolve it," a user wrote. Another user wrote, "That 'Ram' was the last word uttered by King Dasharatha, and he felt it."

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"Was ready for a 30-40 sec glimpse , no way they released a 2:38 seconds of teaser , this one feels legit what India can truly present in global level. Mind is blown," a user wrote.

(A still from Ramayana's Rama trailer | Image: YouTube)

Criticising the VFX, a user wrote, "The trailer feels a bit jittery, like the frames aren’t rendered smoothly enough. Honestly expected better from an 8-time Oscar-winning VFX company. But yeah, there’s still time before the release, so it’s too early to judge the whole film based on just this. Hoping it turns out great." Another wrote, "FX does not look promisable. Some scenes make me feel like video game graphics, while some scenes look like also AI Generated."

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Clarifying the VFX issue, a user explained, "This movie is filmed for imax so we can't feel the vibes and graphics from mobile phone. Real vibe comes only in theatre. So don't disappoint from graphics and bgm."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film revolves around the story of Lord Rama, believed to be a form of Lord Vishnu. It follows his journey as a prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle with Ravana. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.