Ramayana: Alia Bhatt Turns Cheerleader For Husband Ranbir Kapoor Ahead Of Rama Teaser, Says 'It's Out Of This World'

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to unveil his look as Lord Rama from Ramayana in India today, April 2. Ahead of it, his wife and actress Alia Bhatt is singing praise for his performance and shared that it is "out of this world". During a viral session, she hyped about Ranbir as Rama and shared that she is excited for the Indian audience to watch the glimpse.

Alia Bhatt cheers for husband Ranbir Kapoor

In a video going viral on the internet, Alia can be heard speaking about Ramayana and Ranbir's upcoming look reveal. She said, "Ramayana unit is going to be out tomorrow. It is the unit called the Rama unit. I'm going to be posting it on my social media, so again, please go out there and support it."

Reviewing Ranbir's Rama glimpse, she said, "It's absolutely fabulous. I think Ranbir has just done such a beautiful job, and I just can't wait for you guys to see it." She concluded her statement by saying, "It's just out of this world."

DYK Ranbir Kapoor initially rejected the role of Lord Rama in Ramayana?

Speaking at an event in New York, Ranbir shared that he initially rejected the role of Lord Rama. He recalled when Namir Malhotra offered him the movie four years ago, he said, "My instant reaction was ‘No’, I'm not fit enough, not good enough, and I won't be able to do full justice."

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However, becoming a father to daughter Raha changed his perception, and that fear turned into gratitude. "Opportunities like this were needed very much in my life. I was in a period in my life where I needed to change my life and lifestyle. I became a father for the first time. I think the sweet coincidence of playing lord Ram and becoming a father was needed for a turning point in my life," he added.

Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor have already launched the Rama look in the USA and received a massive appreciation. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Lara Dutta. The magnum opus is slated to hit the theatres this Diwali.