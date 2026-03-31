Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama, Yash As Ravana Glimpse Leaks Online, Netizens Roast Makers

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for the release of his first look as Lord Rama, which will be unveiled on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti. Before the official reveal in India, the makers showcased the look at a launch event in Los Angeles, but it has since leaked online. A 27-second segment from a 2-minute clip is going viral, and it appears that netizens are expressing their dissatisfaction.

Lord Ram's glimpse from Ramayana leaks online

A viral video on X opens with a forest scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, who appears to be hunting. In the next frame, we see a partial look at Yash as Ravana. Sharing the post, the user wrote, "2 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor as Bhagwan Ram and the theater reaction was epic."

Soon after, the comment section was flooded with negative remarks. A user wrote, "yeh to RRR ka copy hai." Another wrote, "Shut the project and invest in any other thing rather than getting ruined and ruining history." A third user wrote, "Paid shoutout 2 Chapri fan of Kulbir Kapoor." A fourth user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor ki entry pr sirf 2 log chillaye bc And baaki sab ramayana k title pr hooting kr rhe the."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama in Ramayana

Speaking during the launch event, Ranbir opened up about Lord Rama and said, "Ram has been the conscious keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man."

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Apart from Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan and Arun Govil, among others. Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release this Diwali.