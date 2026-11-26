Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the team of 'Ramayana: Part 1' and congratulated the makers on the film’s phenomenal worldwide success.

The meeting brought together producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, and co-producer Niraj Sanghai. Amit Shah congratulated the team on bringing one of India's most revered epics to the big screen on such an ambitious cinematic scale.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra alongside Yash, 'Ramayana: Part 1' was released worldwide on November 5, 2026.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, the film has emerged as a major box office success.

The film is reportedly marching towards the Rs 2,000 crore worldwide box office milestone.

On Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Rama in the film, visited Delhi’s historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to offer prayers and seek blessings following the success of 'Ramayana: Part 1'. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra also accompanied the actor on the spiritual visit.

The film has drawn audiences to theatres across India and international markets, with its theatrical performance marking a major milestone for the makers. It has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, according to the information shared by the makers.

Its music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction.

Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

