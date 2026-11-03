Ramayana: AR Rahman Calls Collaboration With Hans Zimmer A 'Special Creative Journey'



Rahman further said there was much more to explore and share with audiences, expressing his excitement about the musical journey ahead.

The collaboration brings together two celebrated composers from different musical backgrounds for the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'.

'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and production studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic.

Part 1 will release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Meanwhile, Rahman has also been recognised by the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2026 as the winner of the Best Background Score award for his work in 'Chhaava' at the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2026.

In an official letter addressed to Rahman, IIFA congratulated the composer and said his performance had been recognised following the completion and validation of the IIFA Industry Voting process.

The letter stated that Rahman's work was acknowledged by the industry and his peers as one of the defining performances of the year.

“It gives us great pleasure to be writing to you with our heartiest congratulations to advise that you are the winner of the 2026 Background Score for Chhaava. For over two and a half decades, IIFA has had the privilege of celebrating the extraordinary talent, creativity and storytelling of the Indian film and entertainment industry, taking Indian cinema and its stars to audiences across the world. Following the completion and validation of the IIFA Industry Voting process, your performance has been recognised by the industry and your peers as one of the defining performances of the year. While we are unable to bring the fraternity together for a physical awards ceremony this year, the absence of a stage does not diminish the significance of this recognition. Your artistry, commitment and contribution continue to inspire audiences and add to the legacy of Indian cinema,” Rahman shared the letter on his social media handle.

IIFA also mentioned that it would not be organising a physical awards ceremony this year. However, the award trophy would be presented to Rahman as a symbol of the honour. The academy also highlighted its journey of more than 25 years in celebrating Indian cinema and taking Indian films and talent to a global audience.

The letter was signed by IIFA representatives Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari and Sabbas Joseph.

“Your IIFA Award trophy will be presented to you as a symbol of this honour and of the legacy that The IIFA Award has represented for more than 25 years. Congratulations once again on this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to celebrating many more milestones with you as IIFA continues its journey of taking Indian cinema to the world and bringing the world closer to Indian cinema.With gratitude,IIFA..Andre Timmins Viraf Sarkari Sabbas Joseph,” the letter reads. (ANI)