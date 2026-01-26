Ramayana: Arun Govil Reacts To Dipika Chikhila's 'Out Of Context' Comment On His Role As Dashrath In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Arun Govil, who is known for his portrayal as Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, is all set to be seen as King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana. In a recent interview, the veteran actor addressed his co-star Dipika Chikhlia's comment, calling his portrayal in the upcoming movie Ramayana "out of context".

Arun Govil to Dipika Chikhila's comment

In an interview with IANS, Arun Govil was asked, "You are essaying the role of Dashrath in Ramayana. You must have seen Dipika Chikhlia’s reaction, that she is not very convinced that you should play Dashrath after being the OG Ram." To this, Govil replied, "This is her own point of view, and everyone is entitled to their own outlook in life."

Arun Govil won the hearts with his performance as Lord Ram, and since then, he has become the idol of every actor who played Lord Ram.

About Ramayana

Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi in pivotal roles. The film is set 5000 years ago, narrating the story of victory over evil. The first look of the movie was released in July, earlier this year and was met with a thunderous response.

The film is bankrolled by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and VFX studio DNEG in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The technical crew of the film has Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman as music composers, and Mad Max: Fury Road fame stunt director Guy Norris, along with Terry Notary, known for Avengers and Planet of the Apes.

The film has been divided into two parts, with the first part releasing in the theatres this Diwali and the second part on Diwali 2027.