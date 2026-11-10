Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Creates History On First Monday, Scores Century Beating Dhurandhar 2
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Overseas, the movie collected ₹25 crore, taking the gross total to ₹250 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹663.90 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer is creating a wave in India and overseas. The movie has crossed ₹600 crore mark globally in just five days and is eyeing to create a history. While globally it is scripting history, the movie has also created an all-time Monday record post Diwali in India.
Ramayana box office collection day 5
According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected a whopping ₹107.50 crore on its first Monday, registering a 91.5 per cent spike from Sunday. In Hindi, the movie earned ₹87.25 crore, followed by Kannada ₹7.50 crore, Telugu ₹6.00 crore, Tamil ₹4 crore and Malayalam ₹2.75 crore. This brings the India net total to ₹346.35 crore and gross to ₹413.90 crore.
Overseas, the movie collected ₹25 crore, taking the gross total to ₹250 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹663.90 crore.
Ramayana scripts all-time history
The film collected ₹107.50 crore net in India on first Monday. This set a new all-time Indian film record for the highest-ever collection on a post-Diwali / first Monday, beating the previous record held by Dhurandhar 2 (which earned ₹60 crore net on its first Monday).
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Not just this, the single-day worldwide haul allowed the movie to vault past the lifetime collections of major blockbusters like Rajinikanth’s Jailer (₹605 crore), Salman Khan’s Sultan (₹621 crore), and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (₹650 crore).
Globally, the movie stands as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, trailing only Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Jailer 2.
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All about the Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producers Namit Malhotra (Prime Focus Studios) and Yash (Monster Mind Creations), Ramayana: Part One features an ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film received widespread appreciation from members of the film industry, with many praising the team’s efforts. The second instalment, Ramayana Part Two, will be released during Diwali 2028.
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