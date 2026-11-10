Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Creates History On First Monday, Scores Century Beating Dhurandhar 2

Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer is creating a wave in India and overseas. The movie has crossed ₹600 crore mark globally in just five days and is eyeing to create a history. While globally it is scripting history, the movie has also created an all-time Monday record post Diwali in India.

Ramayana box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected a whopping ₹107.50 crore on its first Monday, registering a 91.5 per cent spike from Sunday. In Hindi, the movie earned ₹87.25 crore, followed by Kannada ₹7.50 crore, Telugu ₹6.00 crore, Tamil ₹4 crore and Malayalam ₹2.75 crore. This brings the India net total to ₹346.35 crore and gross to ₹413.90 crore.

Overseas, the movie collected ₹25 crore, taking the gross total to ₹250 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹663.90 crore.

Ramayana scripts all-time history

The film collected ₹107.50 crore net in India on first Monday. This set a new all-time Indian film record for the highest-ever collection on a post-Diwali / first Monday, beating the previous record held by Dhurandhar 2 (which earned ₹60 crore net on its first Monday).

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Not just this, the single-day worldwide haul allowed the movie to vault past the lifetime collections of major blockbusters like Rajinikanth’s Jailer (₹605 crore), Salman Khan’s Sultan (₹621 crore), and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (₹650 crore).

Globally, the movie stands as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, trailing only Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Jailer 2.

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