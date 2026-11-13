Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Logs 3rd Biggest Opening Week Worldwide, Earns ₹1033.55 Crore

Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer has been performing well in India and overseas. The movie, which is busy breaking records of previously released films, has made another record at the conclusion of the opening week. The mythological starrer has become the third biggest opener in the first week globally.

Ramayana box office collection worldwide

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned a total net ₹564.60 crore in India and gross stands at ₹675.05 crore. Overseas, the movie has collected ₹358.50 crore, taking the worldwide total to ₹1033.55 crore.

It has become the 11th film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide in eight days and registered the third-highest first-week global total for any Indian movie. Ramayana: Part 1 trails only Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 (both 7 days), beating Baahubali 2's pace.

Mukesh Khanna questions Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie stars Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Khanna acknowledged the film’s scale and the efforts behind its making, further maintaining that commercial success and extravagant production values cannot come at the cost of the original narrative. He even praised Ranbir's performance but observed that the actor appeared more like a warrior in a conventional Hindi film than the composed and dignified Lord Ram. "Ram was not a warrior. Ram was Maryada Purushottam. There was a calmness in his speech. Arun Govil caught it. He played Ramayana with a smile," Khanna stated.

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He further questioned the role of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in regulating cinematic representations of religious and mythological subjects. He argued that a separate, dedicated committee comprising scholars should be established to examine scripts and creative decisions before filmmakers are allowed to proceed with such projects.

The second installment of the movie will be released next year (2027) during Diwali.