'Ramayana Could Never...': Adipurush Memes Go Viral As Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Debuts Trailer

One of the most awaited movies in Indian cinema, Ramayana has generated major excitement among fans. The team will reveal the trailer on July 30, early morning, giving fans a glimpse of the main characters and the universe they have created for the mytho adaptation. The trailer has already been shown to select audiences in India and the leaked version is already being circulated online. The Ramayana trailer will debut on YouTube at 4.15 am on Thursday, officially marking the beginning of the film's promotions.

Before the world gets to witness what Ramayana makers have in store for the viewers, social media is flooded with memes of Om Raut's Adipurush. The 2023 release was pegged as a "modern day adaptation" of the mythological epic. The movie was mounted on a massive scale. But the audience reception to it was poor. From VFX to its dialogues, casting to performances, everything became a meme. Ahead of the Ramayana trailer release, fans revisited the "worst Ramayana ever" with memes and scenes of Adipurush.

Advertisement

Posting a clip from Adipurush, an X user wrote, "#Adipurush was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience... because nobody wants to experience it twice (sic)." Another commented, "Dialogue Writer #ManojMuntashir deserve atleast 6 Month behind the Bars for Mentally DESTROYING us and making us believe that no can make #Ramayana like us for the next 100 Years (sic)." Clips of Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh forging iron weapons, lying in the midst of snakes, Lord Hanuman's controversial dialogues are being widely watched and shared online.

Ramayana is a two-part film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is said that the total budget of the two movies is around ₹4000 crore. Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2's theatrical debut in 2027.