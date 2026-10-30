Ramayana Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Sells 3.34 Lakh In India, Worldwide Pre-Sales Cross ₹24 Crore

Ramayana Day 1 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash are gearing up for the release of their upcoming magnum opus. Ahead of the release, the makers have opened the ticket window for movie buffs to book in advance. The pre-sales business has surged since the booking was opened and so far has earned ₹17.13 crore in India, and over ₹24 crore worldwide.

Ramayana day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far sold 3.34 lakh tickets across 6780 shows in India, earning ₹17.13 crore. Karnataka is the biggest state for Ramayana Day 1 at ₹3.54 crore, followed by Maharashtra at ₹3.35 crore and Delhi at ₹3.06 crore.

Meanwhile, on the global front, Ramayana has recorded approximately 36,800 ticket bookings worth $810,000 for its November 4 US paid previews. The film has already surpassed the estimated premiere-ticket equivalents of five major Indian blockbusters. The movie is yet to beat the record of Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD and Dhurandhar 2.

All about Ramayana

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic.

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Part 1 of the film will release worldwide on November 5 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and will be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.