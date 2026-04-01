Ramayana: DYK Ranbir Kapoor Initially Rejected Role Of Lord Rama, Here's How Daughter Raha Changed His Perspective

Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, co-starring Sai Pallavi and Yash. The team of three - Ranbir, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra - are in Los Angeles, where they unveiled the first look of the actor as Lord Rama. On Tuesday, the team headed to New York for the second screening and interacted with the attendees. They discussed the casting, the film and more. Amid this, the actor also shared that he rejected the offer to play Lord Rama when he was offered four years ago. Ranbir thought he didn't fit the role and believed he wouldn't be able to do full justice. However, the news of becoming a father changed his approach, and he eventually accepted the offer.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his reaction to being offered Ramayana

Speaking at an event, Ranbir shared that he initially rejected the role of Lord Rama. He recalled when Namir Malhotra offered him the movie four years ago, he said, "My instant reaction was ‘No’, I'm not fit enough, not good enough, and I won't be able to do full justice."

However, becoming a father to daughter Raha changed his perception, and that fear turned into gratitude. "Opportunities like this were needed very much in my life. I was in a period in my life where I needed to change my life and lifestyle. I became a father for the first time. I think the sweet coincidence of playing lord Ram and becoming a father was needed for a turning point in my life," he added.

How Ranbir Kapoor prepared for his role as Lord Rama?

When asked about his preparation, the actor shared that it began when he saw Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. "It is so etched in our consciousness and so deeply rooted in us that we are so proud of the story and Lord Rama's journey," he continued.

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He further shared that there was a lot of preparation, not just physical, but also emotional and spiritual. "It's about understanding it and being very truthful," having said that, Ranbir went on to quote producer Namit Malhotra, and said, "'Lord Rama is loved by billions around the world for centuries and he will continue long after we have gone'. I have a lot of love and respect for this part and the story of Ramayana, so when you have that inbuilt, everything falls into place."

Director Nitesh Tiwari opens up about casting Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

During an event, Nitesh opened up about casting and shared that there was nobody better than Ranbir to portray Lord Rama. "Lord Ram was a man of few words. His love was unbound. His pain could not be seen but it could be felt. His courage needed a lot of physicality. This role was really demanding and so we felt that there was nobody better than Ranbir Kapoor to portray all these things and manage the expectations of a billion people," he said.

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