Ramayana Event: Fans Argue Yash's 'Goated Aura' Mogged Ranbir Kapoor At San Diego Comic Con

After postponing the digital release of the Ramayana trailer scheduled on July 24, the makers headed to the San Diego Comic-Con for an exclusive preview of the trailer and a fan interaction. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra attended the Comic Con event of the movie. At the event, they spoke about the film's vision, its scale, and the efforts that have gone into bringing the timeless epic to the big screen.

Ranbir Kapoor sidelined, fans mob Yash at Ramayana San Diego event?

Social media is abuzz with photos and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash from the San Diego Comic Con. Several clips show groups of people surrounding the Ramayana stars and mobbing them for photos and videos. Amid this, a relatively meek fan war has also been brewing on social media. A section of netizens believes that Yash's presence at the event overpowered Kapoor, who will portray the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana.

This follows the several posts about the Ramayana trailer, where viewers who got the first peek claimed that Yash has delivered a much more powerful performance than Ranbir Kapoor. Following the Comic Con event, social media users on X (formerly Twitter) are in even more awe of the KGF fame. However, fans of Ranbir Kapoor have amply retaliated by sharing videos and photos of attendees surrounding him for selfies at the event.

The Ramayana team made a high-profile appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con, where lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, took part in a special panel. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of the Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG, Ramayana has generated significant buzz since its announcement. Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film follows the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It traces his journey as the prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle against Ravana. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.





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