Ramayana: Not 15 Minutes, 'Ravana' Yash To Have 1-Hour Screen Time In Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Starrer?

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, and Sai Pallavi is the most anticipated movie of 2026. The first clip from the mythological epic was released on July 3 and gave the chilling goosebumps with the representation. Netizens and critics sing praises on social media with the trending tag #Ramayana. The makers have also shared that the trailer of Ramayana Part 1 is ready and will be released soon. At the same time, whispers about ‘Ravana’ Yash’s screen time in the Ramayana Part One have also started making rounds.

What will be the screentime of ‘Ravana’ Yash in Ramayana Part One?

Let us tell you first, an earlier report by TellyChakkar stated that Kannada superstar Yash, who plays the powerful Ravana, would appear on screen for no more than 15 minutes in Ramayana: Part One.

However, the report clarified that this brief appearance was deliberate and fit the film’s narrative structure. The first part of the saga mainly follows Ram, played by Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sai Pallavi’s Sita and Ravie Dubey’s Lakshman, as they leave Ayodhya for their exile (vanvaas).

Now, according to new information from Pinkvilla, Yash actually plays a full-length role in the Namit Malhotra-produced Ramayana: Part One. A source close to the publication revealed, “Yash started filming on April 30 and has already shot for over 50 days for just the first part. His screen time exceeds one hour, setting the stage for the major battle in the second part.”

When will the Ramayana Part 2 shooting begin?

The report also states that the entire Ramayana team will reunite for the second part in August. Filming the next instalment requires coordinating the schedules of Ranbir, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Sai Pallavi. The team looks forward to shooting the war sequences during the second half of 2025. Ranbir Kapoor is playing Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.