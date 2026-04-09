Ramayana: Not Typical Villain, Ravana Will Be Shown As 'Benevolent King'; Here's Why

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year as it is made on a budget of around ₹4000 crore and its plot is based on the famous Hindu mythology. A few days ago, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the makers unveiled the first look of Ranbir as Lord Rama, and since then, there has been constant chatter on the internet where some are praising the performance, while others are pointing out mistakes, including poor VFX. Apart from this, Ranbir and director Nitesh Tiwari are busy spilling the beans about the film, leaving the audience eager to watch it. Recently, Nitesh opened up about Ranava (played by Yash) and how he would be portrayed in the film.

(A still from Ramayana teaser | Image: YouTube)

Nitesh Tiwari will show Ravana as the villain in Ramayana?

In an interview with Collider, Nitesh revealed how he will be portraying Ravana in the film. When asked, will he show him as a "traditional villain"? To this, he replied, "Ravana had so many aspects to his life. He was a great warrior, an accomplished musician, a scholar, a benevolent king, so much more… a great Shiva devotee. So there was so much more to him than just being one black character.”

He further explained that it is essential to show all aspects of Ravana as a "very important lesson". He continued, “It’s very important for us to showcase all these bits, all these aspects of Ravana, because there’s a very important lesson which is hiding in there. You can have all these great qualities, but if you are governed by vengeance and if you’re driven by ego, then you know what the end result is going to be."

He promised to show Ayodhya and Lanka in a way that no one has ever shown.

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Yash will be playing the role of Ravana, and the makers teased his glimpse in the Rama teaser. So next, we can expect either Ravana or Sita's introduction.

All about Ramayana

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first part of the film will release this Diwali.