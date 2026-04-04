Ramayana: OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri Feels Ranbir Kapoor 'Lacks Innocence' To Play Lord Rama

Ramayana's Rama teaser has become a hot topic with everyone talking about Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Ram and his performance in an over 2-minute clip. While many approved Ranbir playing the titular role, there are some who believe the makers could have cast someone else for the role. Among all is OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri from Ramananad Sagar's popular TV show Ramayana. He didn't criticise the actor, but believes that a fresh face would have been the wise choice for Lord Ram's role.

Sunil Lahri opines on Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Ramayana's Rama teaser

Speaking to DNA, Sunil Lahri didn't comment on the teaser's VFX and said, "There are some factors that irked me". Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman, said, "Ranbir looks ok, but the innocence is a little less. The patience, calm, and innocence Arun (Govil) had are missing here. But I'm sure he'll justify the role with his acting.”

(A screengrab from the Ramayana teaser | Image: YouTube)

Many have been wondering how the actor will play the calm and composed Lord Rama after watching his last film, Animal. Agreeing to the audience's perception, Lahri added, "He looks a little harsh; he suits more for Laxmana or Bharat. For such a role, it's always better to cast a fresh face. A new actor, with no image or controversy, is always an ideal match.”

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Speaking to Collider, Ranbir said, "Ramayana is nothing less than 'Lord of the Rings', you know, it's our greatest epic spectacle coming from our country, and this was just a teaser."

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The actor added, "We have six hours of epic visuals and epic action sequences, emotions. It teaches you to be a better son, a better husband, a better brother, you know, it's the triumph of good over evil. There are so many different layers of storytelling happening with this film that I'm really excited for people to sample it."

Meanwhile, the actor will be playing a double role in the film - Lord Ram and Lord Pashuram - and he confirmed the same in an interview with Collider.

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