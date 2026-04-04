Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Confirms Double Role, Says 'Fantastic Opportunity To Play Lord Ram And...'

Ramayana's Rama teaser, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, is creating a heavy buzz on the internet with many praising the performance but criticising the VFX work. However, Lord Rama is not the only character Ranbir is portraying. Yes, the actor will be playing a double role, and during a media interaction, he confirmed his second character. Not just this, the teaser also hints at the same.

Ranbir Kapoor to play a double role

Speaking to Collider, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he will also be playing the role of Lord Vishnu's sixth avatar, Lord Parshuram and called the opportunity to play both the roles "fantastic". He was quoted as saying, "Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Ram is one avatar and Lord Parshuram was an avatar before Lord Ram, and just to get the opportunity to play them both was fantastic."

He further elaborated on his approach to differentiating between the two characters, "I think as an actor, apart from body language, if you deeply understand the spirituality, the emotionality, of characters, everything starts from there. I think that's what I did, to really understand who these people are, who these characters are, what they stand for, what their motives are, and then everything becomes easier."

Who was Lord Parshuram?

Born as Ramabhadra to Sage Jamadagni and Renuka, he is a Brahma-Kshatriya, embodying both priestly and warrior qualities. Considered the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram is a warrior-sage who combined Brahminical wisdom with Kshatriya valour to restore righteousness (Dharma) on Earth. He is one of the chiranjivis (immortal beings), believed to still exist and will appear when Lord Vishnu's Kalki avatar comes.

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Does the teaser hint at Lord Parshuram's presence?

There is a scene in a teaser where Ranbir Kapoor is seen catching an axe-like weapon. Many claimed that the scene depicts Lord Rama coming face-to-face with Lord Parshuram. It was then that he threw his axe towards Lord Rama in a fit of anger. However, the latter is not shown in the clip. This incident is mentioned in Valmiki's Ramayana. For the unversed, it was a special axe, gifted to Parshuram by Lord Shiva after intense penance.

Ramayana's first part will release this Diwali, while the second part on Diwali 2027.