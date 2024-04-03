Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana has been in the news since director Nitesh Tiwari confirmed the news. As the official announcement is awaited on Ram Navami, reports suggest that the film has gone on the floors. Rumours were rife that the shooting might start next year, however, several photos from the sets have taken the internet by storm.

(A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

Ramayana goes on floors in Mumbai?

A user on Instagram has shared two photos claiming that it is a Ramayana set. Seeing the image, we can see that it is under construction with several wooden walls and pillars. Spread across a huge space, the set is well covered with only a temple-like shikhar structure visible. Sharing the photos, the user wrote, "Ramayana Day 1,” sparking speculation that the makers have begun with the shooting.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Earlier a report in Pinkvilla suggested that the director will kick-start the shooting on April 2 in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari will be shooting for the childhood portions of lord Ram

The source close to the development revealed that they have created a set at Film City and that will begin with the shooting of Lord Ram's childhood portion. The director will be shooting for the childhood portions of lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers. "Shishir Sharma has been cast to play the role of Guru Vasishtha, whereas the names of child artists have been kept under wraps for now. It's a pure and honest take on Ramayana, and the makers are being very cautious to do justice to every part that's written in the books. It's a trilogy and the intent is to not just make a visual spectacle, but a film that can educate generations to follow,” the source added.