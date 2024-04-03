×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 14:50 IST

First Photos: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana Shoot Begins In Mumbai

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has reportedly gone on floors on April 2 with child artists.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image:Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana has been in the news since director Nitesh Tiwari confirmed the news. As the official announcement is awaited on Ram Navami, reports suggest that the film has gone on the floors. Rumours were rife that the shooting might start next year, however, several photos from the sets have taken the internet by storm.

(A file photo of Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

Ramayana goes on floors in Mumbai?

A user on Instagram has shared two photos claiming that it is a Ramayana set. Seeing the image, we can see that it is under construction with several wooden walls and pillars. Spread across a huge space, the set is well covered with only a temple-like shikhar structure visible. Sharing the photos, the user wrote, "Ramayana Day 1,” sparking speculation that the makers have begun with the shooting.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Earlier a report in Pinkvilla suggested that the director will kick-start the shooting on April 2 in Mumbai.

Nitesh Tiwari will be shooting for the childhood portions of lord Ram

The source close to the development revealed that they have created a set at Film City and that will begin with the shooting of Lord Ram's childhood portion. The director will be shooting for the childhood portions of lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers. "Shishir Sharma has been cast to play the role of Guru Vasishtha, whereas the names of child artists have been kept under wraps for now. It's a pure and honest take on Ramayana, and the makers are being very cautious to do justice to every part that's written in the books. It's a trilogy and the intent is to not just make a visual spectacle, but a film that can educate generations to follow,” the source added.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 14:50 IST

