Ramayana Part 1: DNEG’s VFX, Hans Zimmer-AR Rahman Background Score, Title Card And More, 4 Highlights From The First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Starrer

Ramayana Part 1: DNEG’s VFX, Hans Zimmer-ARR Background Score, Title Card And More, 4 Highlights From The First Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Starrer | Image: X

Ramayana Part 1: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s first look from the upcoming mythological film is finally out. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, this adaptation of the Hindu epic is set to release on Diwali 2026. The makers unveiled a 3-minute glimpse of the film in a grand launch today. The powerful promo offers a breathtaking preview of the immortal story of Rama and Ravan and has sparked an overwhelming response on social media. Amid this, here’s a look at what’s creating such a buzz and sending chills down viewers’ spines with just a glimpse of the much-awaited saga.

VFX by Oscar-winning studio DNEG

The Ramayana introduction video begins with stunning visual effects featuring the Trinity. Prabhas’ Adipurush faced heavy criticism for its poor VFX, and it’s clear that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has learnt from that. The smooth and ‘Hollywood-level’ visuals have already caught everyone’s hearts.

For the unversed, DNEG, a well-known visual effects studio, is managing the VFX for the Ramayana, working alongside Prime Focus and Monster Mind Creations.

Interstellar fame Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman for the Soundtrack

What’s truly grabbing everyone’s attention beyond the visuals and star-studded cast is the background score, composed by the legendary duo A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer in their first-ever collaboration.

On X, a user shared their excitement, writing, “Hans Zimmer is a magician. What a background score!! GOOSEBUMPS.”

Hans Zimmer, famous for his powerful and emotional compositions, has delivered iconic soundtracks for films such as Interstellar, The Lion King, Inception, Gladiator, and The Dark Knight Trilogy. His score for Interstellar is especially known for its deep, spiritual tone, perfectly in tune with the epic and emotional scale of Ramayana.

Title card

The introduction video reveals the cast and their roles, along with stunning murtis of mighty gods. Some call it “magical,” others say that even “the title card carries a unique aura.” A few compare it to Game of Thrones, while one viewer says, “The MOST BEAUTIFUL Title Card I Have Ever Seen.”

Not All Cast introduced

The 3-minute video reveals only the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravan. However, the makers have not yet revealed the looks of Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman, or Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.