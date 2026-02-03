Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out: Excited Ranveer Singh Fans Feel 'Cheated' By Aditya Dhar, Claim Sequel's First Look 'Shows Nothing New'

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Out: As promised, Aditya Dar led team of the movie, unveiled the teaser of the sequel at 12:12 PM this morning across social media platforms. The teaser revealed came amid massive anticipation from the fans and excited cinegoers who are waiting for Dhurandhar 2's release on March 19. However, the first look teaser of the movie was met with a mixed response from netizens.

Netizens review Dhurandhar 2 teaser

As soon as Aditya Dhar unvieled the Dhurandhar 2 teaser, social media users began resharing it online. However, most excited fans were left disappointed by the teaser. They argued that most of the 1-minute, 13-second teaser features clips and shots that were already included in the post-credit scene of the first movie.



Massive backlash came the makers' way for ‘fooling’ the audience by showing recycled shots as a part of the freshly edited teaser. Some netizens also noticed that the characters of R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt were given blink-and-miss roles in the teaser and claimed that the footage appeared to have been taken from the shooting of the first film. Some other social media users argued that the teaser was packaged in a way that it appeared to reiterate the pan-India release of Dhurandhar 2 and reconfirm its release date.



On the other hand, some netizens stood in defence of the teaser as well. They argued that with films such as Dhurandhar 2, makers cannot risk leaking plot details, and therefore, a superficial teaser is the best that could be served. Others also claimed that the teaser of the first film also concealed most details of the film's plot, and yet worked well.



