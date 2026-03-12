Ramayana Part 2 Goes On Floor, Designer Rimple Narula Poses With Ranbir Kapoor, Producer Namit Malhotra On The Set

Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles. While the makers are busy with the post-production of the first part, which is slated to release later this year, the makers have started with the second part. Designer Rimple Narula shared a series of photos on her social media handle, posing with Ranbir and producer Namit Malhotra.

Inside Ramayana 2 shooting diaries

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rimple shared a post in which a video and two photos show her interacting with Ranbir. She captioned the post as, "Working on a film set—especially for something as big as Ramayana is incredible. And getting a picture with Ranbir Kapoor is definitely a memorable moment."

She also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, showing her sitting with producer Namit Malhotra, while in the background, we can see the tents. The text on the image reads, "Movie sets. Camera. And let the magic begin."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, reports are rife that Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman, is expected to join the sets later this month. Some major scenes after Sita's abduction and involving the "vanar sena" are expected to be filmed in this schedule.

All about Ramayana

It is one of the costliest movies in India with a budget touching a staggering ₹4000 crore. According to reports, the makers are planning a big reveal this Ram Navami. The event will happen at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, and who's who of the entertainment, business and political world are expected to attend the event, including the Ambani family, Amit Shah, Eknath Shinde and Sadhguru. The first instalment is slated to release this Diwali, while the second part is slated to release on Diwali 2027.