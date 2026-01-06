Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra 'Can’t Wait' To Bring AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer's Magic Together In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer

Ramayana is creating a heavy buzz since it has been announced, and amid this, producer Namit Malhotra has shared a behind-the-scenes photo, leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans hooked. The producer took to his social media handle to wish AR Rahman on his 59th birthday, and he chose to share a photo from the musical set of Ramayana.

Namit Malhotra wishes AR Rahman on his birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, Namit shared a photo that shows him posing with AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer in a studio. His birthday note reads, "Celebrating the genius @arrahman and his big day today. Memories of my life are etched in his music and continue to remind me of my friends, my family, my country and my essence. May you be blessed with even greater divinity and SARGAM, to build a future of even greater music than you have in your past. Can’t wait to bring your magic together with @hanszimmer to the world…"

Rahman and Zimmer, both Oscar winners, have collaborated on the musical score of Ramayana.

All about Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash as Lord Ram, Sita and Ravana, respectively. It also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. The film is set 5000 years ago, narrating the story of victory over evil. The first look of the movie was released in July, earlier this year and was met with a thunderous response. Bankrolled by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the first part of the film will hit the theatres this Diwali, while the second part will release on Diwali 2027.