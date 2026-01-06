Toxic New Poster: Meet Rukmini Vasanth As Melissa From Yash-Kiara Advani's Actioner

The makers of Toxic are on a spree to unveil the first look of the cast, and the latest celeb is Rukmini Vasanth. On Tuesday, Yash took to his social media handle to introduce the character of Rukmini, who is sassy but fierce.

First look at Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yash shared a poster with a caption, "Introducing Rukmini Vasanth as MELLISA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups." The poster shows Mellisa (Rukmini) walking into a club with her expression focused and sharp with a determined gaze. In the background, we can see people dancing and enjoying themselves. She looks pretty in a turtle neck bodycon dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Director Geetu Mohandas opened up about Rukmini's character and her experience working with the actress. She revealed that she admires Rukmini's intelligence, and this pushes her to think deeper, question her own choices. “What I admire most about Rukmini is her intelligence as an actor. She doesn’t just perform, she processes. She asks questions, not out of doubt but out of curiosity. It pushes me to think deeper and sometimes even my own choices as a director. Watching her work reminds me that intelligence on screen often lies in what is left unsaid," she said.

She further mentioned how Rukmini used to take notes in her journal between the shots. "Between shots, I often see her quietly writing in her journal , capturing thoughts, small anecdotes from the set. Those moments say a lot about her process. She is constantly building her own inner world. I find her approach incredibly thoughtful, and at times, I honestly wish I could steal those pages and read through them, just to understand the mind behind such a layered performance.”

More about Toxic

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. High-octane action sequences have been choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee. The movie is slated to release on the long festive weekend of March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.