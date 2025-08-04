Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra Ready To Spend ‘3x The Budget’ For Ranbir Kapoor Starrer? Trade Analyst Reveals Makers' Historic Vision

Updated 4 August 2025 at 18:42 IST
Ramayana Budget: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer is set to be much more than just another Bollywood movie. This two-part Hindu epic is on its way to becoming the most expensive creation in cinematic Indian history. The buzz around the magnum opus's making cost has gone global after the unveiling of its first look. The staggering budget of Mythological drama is reportedly in a race to exceed ₹4,000 crore, and trade analysts are contemplating its unprecedented scale with claims that makers are willing to spend even more.
Trade analyst Komal Nahata recently spoke about the Ramayana’s budget rumours during Faridoon Shahryar’s podcast. When asked about what he knew, he said, “I don’t know if it’s ₹4,000 crore. I asked Namit [Malhotra, co-producer] the same, and he looked visibly hurt by the question. He said, ‘I’m not here to calculate the budget. I want to make Ramayana parts 1 and 2 out of shiddat [passion].'”
In the same podcast, Komal Nahata further claimed that the Ramayana producer isn’t driven by money. He said, “He said it doesn’t matter if he spends even three times the budget, as long as he can prove to the world that India can create stories and films of this scale. Malhotra also mentioned he doesn’t even know where the money is coming from, but he keeps investing just to deliver something historic.”
According to Komal, one of the key reasons behind the film’s grand vision is the involvement of DNEG, a company known for Oscar-winning VFX work in global hits like Inception, Interstellar, Blade Runner 2049, and Dune. Nahata credited DNEG’s reputation for setting high international expectations.
The cast features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash who also co-produces as Ravana. Music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer are composing the score, adding global weight to the film.
Ramayana Part 1 is set to release on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027. If Malhotra and Tiwari’s vision succeeds, this won’t just be a film, it’ll set a new standard for Indian cinema globally.
Published 4 August 2025 at 18:42 IST