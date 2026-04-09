Suzanne Bernert Takes A Swipe At Deepika Padukone's Reply To Trolls Over Her Silence On Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: Isn’t A Flex

Deepika Padukone made the headlines after her witty reaction to trolls questioning her silence on husband Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge. While many praised the actress for her reaction, Suzanne Bernert expressed confusion about why Deepika hasn't publicly applauded the film or her husband. On Thursday, she penned a short note addressed to the actress asking her to respond.

Suzanne Bernert questions Deepika Padukone's silence

Taking to her X handle, Suzanne called out Deepika and criticised her recent reply to trolls. She wrote, "Dear Deepika (folded hand emoji), This isn't a flex! We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge."

A few days ago, Deepika commented on a post which highlighted her absence at the Dhurandhar 2's screening and asked if "her silence was a delivery statement or is it the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?" To this, the actress replied, "The latter my friend... P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Suzanne Bernert?

She is a German actress based in India and has worked in several TV shows and movies. She is the first foreign actress to feature in major roles in the TV industry. She has starred in movies such as Ramdhanu - The Rainbow, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., The Accidental Prime Minister, Yatra 2 and No Problem.

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Apart from movies, she has also starred in TV shows, including Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Porus.

Deepika Padukone's work front

The actress has several magnum opus films lined up for release. The first includes King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film will hit the theatres on the eve of Christman, December 24. She also has Atlee's Raaka, co-starring Allu Arjun. It is slated to release in 2027.