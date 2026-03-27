Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama To Be Unveiled On Hanuman Jayanti In A Grand Launch Event

Ramyana is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the makers have finally announced that they will be unveiling the first look of Lord Rama, played by Ranbir. Earlier, the makers were planning to unveil the first look of the mythological flick in a grand event at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on the occasion of Ram Navami. However, the makers postponed the planned. Now, they have announced a new date, which is even more special.

(A poster of Ramayana | Image: X)

First look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama to be unveiled on...

On Friday, Namit Malhotra took to his X handle and shared a statement announcing the date of the launch event and captioned it as "Shubh Rama Navami. Thank you for your faith and patience. On 2nd April, Hanuman Jayanti, we take the first step together. #RamayanaByNamitMalhotra. In cinemas, globally- Diwali 2026 & 2027."

The statement reads, "This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'rama' on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand launch with fans to celebrate this moment, across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience."

Apart from Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan and Arun Govil, among others.

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Ramayana Part 2 goes on the floor

The makers have begun shooting for the second part of the magnum opus, and photos from the set went viral on the internet. Designer Rimple Narula shared a series of photos on her social media handle, posing with Ranbir and producer Namit Malhotra. She captioned the post as, "Working on a film set—especially for something as big as Ramayana is incredible. And getting a picture with Ranbir Kapoor is definitely a memorable moment."

Ramayana is one of the costliest movies in India, with a budget touching a staggering ₹4000 crore. The first part will release this year on Diwali, while the second part will release on Diwali 2027.