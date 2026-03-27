First Glimpse: Meet Ram Charan As Peddi Pehelwan, A Man Shaped By 'Strength, Spirit And Will'

The makers of Peddi have finally unveiled a glimpse of Ram Charan's look on the actor's 41st birthday. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the actor will be playing the role of Pehelwan, and the clip shows him wrestling his way to the top. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu and Jagapati Babu in pivotal roles.

(A screengrab from Peddi | Image: YouTube)

A look at Ram Charan as Peddi Pehelwan

In a 44-second video, Ram Charan is shown sporting a chiselled body. The clip opens up with the actor as Peddi Pehelwan lifting sandbags and fighting his fellow pehelwan in the ring. It shows his strength and dedication towards the sport. Not much is revealed about the plot, and it just shows the actor in a raw look. Introducing the actor, a caption on YouTube reads, "Celebrate the moment with the powerful glimpse of PEDDI PEHELWAN — a man shaped by strength, spirit and sheer will."

On X, the production house Mythri Movie Makers unveiled a new poster and captioned it as "His GRIT. His GAME. His PRIDE. Happy Birthday, PEDDI PEHELWAN, aka Mega Power Star Ram Charan."

His look was unveiled a few days after the actor sustained a minor injury above his eye while shooting for a scene on the Peddi set. The actor has received a few stitches. A video of the actor sporting a bandage above his eye is going viral on the internet.

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Netizens' reaction to Ram Charan's Peddi look

His fans are going gaga over the actor's body transformation. A user wrote, "Ram Charan Anna's Muscular Body Physic Transformation Uff Fire!" Another wrote, "Bhai Kamal Kar Diya ram Charan ne... excellent." A third user wrote, "Body nahi Box office he." "Another masterpiece loading," a fan wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

More about Peddi

The sports action drama is helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment. The film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 30.