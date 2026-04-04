Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Lead Celeb Roll Call At NMACC's 3rd Anniversary Gala

On Friday, stars lit up the red carpet to celebrate the third anniversary of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) with the Ambanis. The celebs added to the grandeur by putting their fashion foot forward. From new parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh, several leading names made a striking appearance. It was a memorable evening filled with stunning appearances and joyful celebrations.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who welcomed their daughter Saraayah in 2025, turned heads at the event with their charismatic appearance. Kiara looked stunning in a baby pink-hued, embellished saree paired with a shimmery blouse. She sported dewy makeup and completed her look with a statement pearl choker and a chic handbag. On the other hand, Sidharth looked handsome in a white kurta pyjama paired with a printed jacket.

Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of his recently released Dhurandhar: The Revenge, stepped on the red carpet in a bandhgala suit. He accentuated his look with a stud earring and tinted sunglasses.

Shahid Kapoor arrived with his wife, Mira Rajput, at the event. The actor, who will be next seen in Cocktail 2, looked handsome in an all-black suit, while his wife Mira complemented him in an Indo-Western shimmery ensemble.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal also walked the red carpet sans wife Katrina Kaif.

(Vicky Kaushal at NMACC | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday looked beautiful in a white Anarkali and sported dewy makeup.

Advertisement

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar graced the event with his wife, Shabana Azmi. Actor Kajol also posed with the couple.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar attended the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman also attended the event in an all-black outfit.

Nita Ambani on the 3rd anniversary of NMACC

At the third anniversary of NMACC, Nita Ambani highlighted the cultural significance of the number 'Three' through examples of goddesses and sacred rivers. "Today, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre completes three glorious years, and in our culture, the number three is very auspicious. We have our Trimurti Brahma Vishnu Mahesh, three Devi, Ma Saraswati, Ma Lakshmi and Ma Kali. We also have Triveni, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. When we started the Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, we made a promise to bring the best of India to the world and to get the best of the world to India, and we are trying our best to live up to that promise and shine the spotlight on our Indian artists and artisans on the global stage," said NMACC founder Nita Mukesh Ambani.