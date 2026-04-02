Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Enchanting As Lord Rama, Makers Tease Legendary Showdown With Yash As Ravana

Ramayana Teaser: Finally, the wait is over as the makers have unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama today, April 2. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the makers have also teased a glimpse of Yash as Ranava and his Pushpak Vimaan (in which he apparently kidnapped Sita).

Watch Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

The over 2-minute video opens with what appears to be demons beating the people. Then a text appears in the next frame that reads, "Whenever the world descends into chaos, he (Lord Rama) is always the answer. Ruling our hearts for over 5000 years." The next frame introduces Ranbir as Lord Rama, being showered with flowers as he enters his kingdom, Ayodhya.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of his vanvaas look and in the background, Lakshman and Sita are shown, but their faces have been blurred. Ranbir can be seen performing stunts to destroy the demons.

Towards the end, the video teases Yash's look as Ravana and his 'Sone Ki Nagari'.

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Namit Malhotra shared on his Instagram handle and captioned it as “Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self. His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world."

How Ranbir Kapoor prepared for his role as Lord Rama?

When asked about his preparation, the actor shared that it began when he saw Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. "It is so etched in our consciousness and so deeply rooted in us that we are so proud of the story and Lord Rama's journey," he continued.

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He further shared that there was a lot of preparation, not just physical, but also emotional and spiritual. "It's about understanding it and being very truthful," having said that, Ranbir went on to quote producer Namit Malhotra, and said, "'Lord Rama is loved by billions around the world for centuries and he will continue long after we have gone'. I have a lot of love and respect for this part and the story of Ramayana, so when you have that inbuilt, everything falls into place."