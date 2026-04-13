Ramayana: 'Ranbir Kapoor Looks Like Rama,' Says Co-star Surabhi Das, Shares Her Experience Working With Actor

Ranbir Kapoor has been gaining wide praise from the audience for his portrayal as Lord Rama in the recently released Rama teaser from Ramayana. Joining the list is actor's co-star Surabhi Das, who will be sharing screen space with Ranbir in the film.

Surabhi Das praised Ranbir Kapoor's dedication to his role in Ramayana

In an interview with Mid-Day, Surabhi shared that she is overwhelmed to work on the magnum opus film Ramayana. Opening up about Ranbir, she said that on the set, he always came as Lord Rama. "I literally felt like, ‘My God, this guy is actually looking like Rama.’ In all the scenes we did together, I always felt that he was in character. And even for Sai Pallavi, we know she doesn't apply much makeup, yet she was looking so pretty."

She added that Ranbir carried the grace and aura one needs to play Lord Rama on screen. "To play Lord Rama, you need to have that aura and grace. When you walk on set, you need to have that energy about you that makes people look at you no matter what. And Ranbir Kapoor carried that. He had this energy and aura about him. Even when we were not doing a scene, he was in his character, as he is an introverted guy," she said.

Surabhi Das is playing...

The TV actress, who rose to fame with her role in Pandya Store, will be playing the pivotal role of Shrutakirti, Sita's younger sister. Sita will be played by Sai Pallavi.

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Meanwhile, Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, is being made on an estimated budget of ₹4000 crore. Apart from Ranbir and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. The first part of the film will release this Diwali, and the second part on Diwali 2027.