Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His Role As Lord Rama At Los Angeles Launch Event | Video

Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026, and currently, it is creating a heavy buzz on the internet as the makers are set to unveil the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama on April 2. However, ahead of India's launch, they unveiled a glimpse at the Los Angeles event and also opened up about the project without giving away the whole plot. Attended by Ranbir, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, the team sat down for a Q and A session and answered several questions about the film. During one such interaction, the actor shared his insight into his portrayal of Lord Rama and explained what Maryada Purushottam is.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his character of Lord Rama

Speaking during the launch event, Ranbir said, "Ram has been the conscious keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man."

What is Ramayana's first glimpse runtime?

Netizens are going berserk after the footage and new poster of Ramayana from the LA event went viral on the internet. According to the netizens, the runtime is 2 minutes and 38 seconds.

A user shared a glimpse and wrote, "2 seconds of Ranbir Kapoor as Bhagwan Ram and the theater reaction was epic."

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A user shared a photo of the trio at the event and wrote, "Super Star #RanbirKapoor, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra at the exclusive ‘Rama’ glimpse screening in Los Angeles !! 🏹 #Ramayana"

All about Ramayana

Apart from Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan and Arun Govil, among others.

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