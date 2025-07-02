Ramayana 1st Glimpse Review Out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer 'Will Leave You Awestruck'

Ramayana Part 1 glimpse is all set to be released on July 3. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra have envisioned a grand universe for the big screen adaptation of the Hindu epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash and the first footage of the most anticipated Indian film is all set to drop on Thursday amid rousing anticipation from fans.

Ramayana is being made in two parts | Image: X

On X, trade analyst Taran Adrash shared his first review of the Ramayana teaser and posted additional details about it. He said that the teaser is three-minute long and anticipated that its a film for the generations to come. "This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck… Strong feeling: Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come... Boxoffice hurricane loading (sic)," the review of Ramayana teaser read.

Additionally, Adarsh stated that the filming of the first part of Ramayana is complete, while the shoot for the second part begins this August. He also said that a 7-minute-long showreel of the film was also shown to a select audience and will be released later, closer to the film hitting the big screens next year on Diwali. "The 7-minute vision showreel is a separate video unit that offers insight into the planning and execution of this monumental project," Adarsh shared.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027.