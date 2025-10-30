Ramayana: Sadhguru Defends Ranbir Kapoor's Casting As Lord Ram, Calls The Judgement 'Unfair'

Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting lineup for next year, but among all, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the release of Ramayana. In the film, he will be portraying the role of Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi (playing the role of Sita) and Ravi Dubey (as Lakshman). However, many criticised the actor's casting, claiming him to be unsuitable for the role. Now, Sadhguru has come out in the actor's support. He called the backlash against Ranbir "unfair" and added reminded people that it is his job.

Sadhguru opens up about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lor Ram in Ramayana

In an interview with Namit Malhotra, producer of Ramayana, Sadhguru reacted to the criticism around the casting of Ranbir. He said, "It is not a fair judgment because he acted in some way (in the past). Tomorrow, in another movie, he may act as Ravana. That is a professional actor."

Having said that, he added that their movies continue to be in theatres because of people, and not because of actors or directors. So makers shouldn't completely brush off their opinions and keep in mind their expectations, actors and directors can imbibe a bit of Ram's quality in Ramayana.

Earlier, it was reported, Ranbir changed his lifestyle just to embody spiritual discipline for the role of Lord Ram. He adopted a strict sattvic diet and quit alcohol till the time he is shooting for the movie.

Advertisement

All about Ramayana

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first part of the movie will hit the theatres in 2026 on the occasion of Diwali, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027. The makers are currently busy with the post-production work, including VFXs.

Meanwhile, apart from Ramayana, Ranbir also has Love & War, which is slated to hit the theatres in the summer of 2026.