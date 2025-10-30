Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Baaghi 4, Blackmail And More To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, SunNXT, and JioHotstar, this weekend. From Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1 and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 to Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

Idli Kadai

An executive forgoes a lucrative life of comfort to run his family's rural idli shop, but vengeful forces from the past threaten his newly chosen path. Starring Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay and Sathyaraj, the movie released on OTT on Wednesday.

Where to watch: Netflix

Blackmail

Trapped in escalating blackmail, Mani faces mounting danger as crime, passion, and greed intertwine, exposing hidden truths and changing allegiances throughout his ordeal. G. V. Prakash Kumar and Teju Ashwini's film earned negative reviews from the critics. The film will start streaming on October 30.

Where to watch: SunNXT

Sorry, Baby

Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on...for everyone around her, at least. Helmed by Eva Victor, it stars her, alongside Naomi Ackie, Louis Cancelmi, Kelly McCormack, Lucas Hedges and John Carroll Lynch. The film will release on October 30.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kantara Chapter 1

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the ancient roots of the Buta Kola ritual and the lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the prequel blends regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine. Apart from Rishab Shetty, who has also served as a director, the film stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. The movie will start streaming on October 31.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Chandra, a young woman, arrives in Bengaluru with a mission. Her neighbour, Sunny, sets out to unravel the mystery about her, and they are on an unexpected adventure ride together. The film also stars Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salim Kumar in key roles. The blockbuster movie will release on October 31.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Baaghi 4

At his lowest, Ronnie survives a train crash he never intended. Plagued by grief, he spirals into self-destruction, haunted by a lost love. As his mind fractures, reality bends, and a buried truth pulls him into a dangerous game of illusion, obsession, and a love that refuses to fade. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. It will release on October 31.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Madhuram Jeevamruthabindu

This film is a deeply moving anthology that unites talented directors Jenith Kachappilly, Prince Joy, Shamzu Zayba, and Appu N. Bhattathiri. Together, they weave a collection of heartfelt stories, each one touching on the complexities of love, the beauty of life, and the profound connections we share as human beings. It’s a compelling exploration that resonates with our shared experiences and emotions. It will release on October 31.