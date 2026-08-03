Ramayana: Shri Ramlila Mahasangh Issues Warning To Makers, Demands Special Screening Before Release

The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has requested a preview screening of the upcoming film 'Ramayana' which stars Ranbir Kapoor, before its worldwide theatrical release to avoid alleged inaccurate depictions of this mythological epic similar to Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which was released in 2023.

According to the press note by the Ramlila Mahasangh, Arjun Kumar, President of Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, has written a formal letter to the 'Ramayana' filmmakers demanding that the film be screened for a delegation of the Mahasangh before its theatrical release this Diwali, both in India and overseas.

In his letter addressed to director Nitesh Tiwari and the film's production company, Arjun Kumar recalled the controversy surrounding the earlier mega-budget film Adipurush, which involved several objections from members of the Sanatan community and those associated with traditional Ramlila performances after the release of the movie.

Among the concerns raised were "the depiction of Lanka in black instead of gold, and the portrayal of Ravana and his army in a manner that did not align with traditional beliefs," as per the press note, which also impacted the film's box office performance.

"According to information received by the Mahasangh, Ramayana may also contain certain scenes that could hurt the sentiments of Hindus living in India and abroad. In light of this, the organisation has requested a special preview screening to ensure that any potentially objectionable scenes or dialogues are identified and removed prior to release," said Arjun Kumar as quoted in a press note.



The President of Shri Ramlila Mahasangh also warned that if the makers fail to comply with this request, Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, along with various Hindu organisations, will stage protests and demonstrations outside cinema halls in Delhi and other states.

Ramayana's trailer was released during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat and opened with the introduction of Yash as Ravana. He is seen emerging from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds.

As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, introducing Rama to the people of Ayodhya.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Rama and Sita's wedding, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita. The emotional moments continue as Rama accepts Kaikeyi's wish and begins his 14-year exile along with his brother Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey.

The trailer also features important moments from the epic, including Shurpanakha, played by Rakul Preet Singh, Sita's abduction, and the build-up to the grand battle between the forces of good and evil, with large-scale action sequences and mythical creatures.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while 'Ramayana: Part 2' is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)

