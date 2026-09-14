Ramayana Song Jai Jai Ram Out: Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal Revive Timeless Devotional Classic Ft. Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' have shared a new poster of Siya Ram on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday. It will be followed by the first song from the film, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh. The music label T-Series shared the Siya Ram poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita, respectively. The first single of the movie will be composed by AR Rahman and written by Dr Kumar Vishwas, with Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh lending their voices to the song.



Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Ramayana' was recently released and opened with the introduction of Yash as Ravana. He is seen emerging from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds.

As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, introducing Rama to the people of Ayodhya.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Rama and Sita's wedding, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita. The emotional moments continue as Rama accepts Kaikeyi's wish and begins his 14-year exile along with his brother Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while 'Ramayana: Part 2' is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)