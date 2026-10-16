Ramayana Trailer 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Fierce Action Avatar Gives Goosebumps To Netizens, Say 'Namit Malhotra Cooked'

Ramayana Trailer 2: The makers have unveiled the second trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer. The second trailer offers a glimpse into the fierce world of Lord Rama and Ravana. It also brings together large-scale visuals and music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Watch Ramayana trailer 2

The over 2-minute trailer showcases the action and scale of the cinematic universe being brought to life by director Nitesh Tiwari. It opens up with a voiceover describing a time when the world lived in harmony, but the peace is soon threatened by Ravana, who bestowed special powers. "Before history was written... men walked among gods... and the world existed in perfect order. But from the darkness rose an evil force... Ravana. Born from fire and fury, he bent the gods to his will and made the world his throne.”

The trailer introduces Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra. In the next frame, we see Yash as Ravana challenging every superpower just to be the supreme power and rule all three realms. In the next frame, Ranbir is shown in his fierce avatar fighting the demons. He mouths a dialogue, taking a vow to bring order and destroy Ravana, "If this is my fate, then all three realms will witness his death at my hands." In the next frame, while searching for Sita, he says, "Wherever Lanka is, even if it's buried in the darkest depths of the Earth, I will find it. This is the vow of Rama!"

Towards the end of the trailer, they are both shown in their action avatars, battling each other.

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Fans' reaction to Ramayana trailer 2

The fans were impressed with the second trailer and even acknowledged how the makers were heavily trolled earlier when the first trailer launched. With the second trailer, they have given a befitting reply to all the trolls. A user wrote, "From they are cooked To They Cooked". Another wrote, "Ye toh heavy cooking hogayi. Haters nhi dekh rahe. Oh hn X pe Gaye honge criticise karne." A third user wrote, "What a screen presence by Yash as Ravana".

(A screengrab from Ramayana Trailer 2 post | YouTube)

All about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The makers have opened advance bookings.